Friday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Manchester United have moved up to sixth in the Premier League table with a game in hand on leaders Liverpool.

The Red Devils beat bottom side Sheffield United 3-2 at Bramall Lane last night.

Marcus Rashford scored twice, with Anthony Martial also on the mark.

Former Republic of Ireland striker David McGoldrick netted a brace for the home team.

Aston Villa and Burnley drew nil-nil in last night’s other game – with the Lancashire club moving out of the relegation zone, switching places with Fulham.

Italia 90 great Kevin Sheedy has been appointed as the new manager of Waterford.

The former Everton winger will succeed his former Republic of Ireland teammate John Sheridan at the RSC.

Sheedy will be assisted by his ex-Everton colleague Mike Newell.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was named coach of the year for a second time in a row at the Best FIFA Football Awards.

England’s incoming manager Sarina Wiegman ((pron: vig-man)) took the women’s coach prize.

Manchester City’s Lucy Bronze claimed the women’s player of 2020 title.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski ((pron: lev-un-dov-ski)) beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the men’s player award.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was recognised for his free school meals campaign and Tottenham’s Heung-min Son was awarded goal of the year.

GAELIC GAMES

The finishing touches are being made to preparations for tomorrow’s All Ireland senior football final involving Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park.

The match will throw in at an empty stadium due to the pandemic.

The last time the counties met in a decider was 2017, when Dublin won by a point.

Dean Rock kicked the winning free that day, and he’s hoping to channel positive memories yet again.

The last Mayo man to captain an All Ireland winning team was Sean Flanagan in 1951.

2020 skipper Aidan O’Shea is hoping to join Flanagan and Seamus O’Malley as the only Mayo men to have such an honour.

This evening in the Leinster under 20 hurling championship, Kilkenny play Galway at MW Hire O’Moore Park and it’s Wexford versus Dublin at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Roscommon and Galway meet in the Connacht minor football championship.

MOTORSPORT

Mercedes have all but confirmed that F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will race for them next season.

The team have posted a picture of the Brit on their Twitter page accompanied by the words “announce” and “coming soon”.

Hamilton – whose current contract expires at the end of the year – won a record-equalling seventh Formula One title last month.

DARTS

Grand Slam champion Jose de Sousa is safely through to the third round of the World Darts Championship after a 3-1 win over Ross Smith at Alexandra Palace last night.

2018 semi-finalist Jamie Lewis completed a sensational comeback to beat Luke Woodhouse 3-2.

Tonight, the pick of the action sees James Wade face Callan Rydz ((pron: rids)) for a place in round three.

RUGBY

Saturday’s match between La Rochelle and Bath in the Champions Cup has been cancelled because of coronavirus.

Several Bath players must self-isolate after coming into close contact in their last game with a member of the Scarlets squad who has tested positive for Covid-19.

RACING

There are two meetings in Ireland today.

The 8-race card on soft ground at Navan starts at 11.30.

The first of 8 races on the all-weather track in Dundalk goes to post at 4 o’clock.

There are four meetings In the UK…

Southwell – 11.55 – standard

Uttoxeter – 12.07 – heavy

Ascot – 12.45 – soft, heavy in places

Wolverhampton – 4.10 – standard