Friday Lunchtime Sports Update

RUGBY

Ireland have held their Captain’s Run ahead of tomorrow’s Six Nations showdown with Scotland at Lansdowne Road.

Caelan Doris will make his first start in green in the number 8 jersey.

CJ Stander has moved to the blindside and he’s backed Doris to shine, after speaking to the Leinster forward’s father.

Ireland’s U20’s get their Six Nations campaign underway this evening.

Noel McNamara’s side face Scotland at Irish Independent Park from 7.15.

TENNIS

Austria’s Dominic Thiem (PRON: Team) is into the Australian Open men’s singles final.

Fifth seed Thiem has beaten Germany’s Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 in Melbourne to reach Sunday’s decider.

He will bid for a first Grand Slam against Serb Novak Djokovic.

GOLF

Ireland’s Graeme McDowell carded a solid 68 on day 2 of the Saudi International.

He lies in third place on 8 under.

Victor Perez of France leads on 10 under par.

Shane Lowry is 4 under par following a 67.

Cormac Sharvin is set to miss the cut – he’s 2 over.

SOCCER

On January transfer deadline day, Aidan McGeady has joined Championship side Charlton Athletic on loan from Sunderland.

Arsenal have also made a loan deal – picking up defender Cedric Soares (PRON: Said-rick Suarez) from Southampton.

The window closes at 11pm.

Cardiff City face Reading in the Sky Bet Championship this evening.

A win for the Bluebirds would see them go 9th in the table and just two points from the promotion play-off places.

Kick-off is at 7.45.

At the same time, Derby County host fellow strugglers Stoke City.

Meanwhile it’s been confirmed that Sweden will be based at Carton House during Euro 2020, with Poland to be located in Malahide.

RACING

There’s an eight race card at Dundalk this evening where the first goes to post at 5 o’clock.