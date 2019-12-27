Friday Lunchtime Sports Update

RACING

Jack Kennedy will be aiming for Grade 1 success this afternoon at Leopardstown.

The Dingle jockey will be on board Hardline in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at 1.10 and Abracadabra in the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle at 1.45.

Jack’s brother Paddy will also be in action in Leopardstown with rides in four of the seven race card.

In the UK, the feature race of the day will be the Coral Welsh Grand National in Chepstow at 2.50.

The going there is heavy, soft in places.

SOCCER

Manchester City have the chance to move within 11 points of the top of the Premier League this evening.

The champions are at Wolves – one of only two sides to register a win at the Etihad Stadium this season.

Boss Pep Guardiola says their opponents will provide one of their toughest tests away too.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is likely to miss their trip to Burnley at the weekend after suffering suspected knee ligament damage.

The 23-year-old was brought off at half-time during their 4-1 win over Newcastle yesterday.

DARTS

After a Christmas break, the PDC World Darts Championship resumes today.

Derry’s Daryl Gurney plays Glen Durrant in the afternoon session.

Fallon Sherrock meanwhile will hope to continue her remarkable run at the tournament this afternoon.

She faces the number 22 seed Chris Dobey.

Later, Michael Van Gerwen continues his defence of the title against Stephen Bunting in the evening session.