JK Sports 12 Div 2 North
Tralee Dynamos 6 Fenit Samphires 2
South Kerry Final Off
The South Kerry Senior Football Final is off.Sunday’s decider has been postponed until further notice due to a HSE issue re Covid.
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERDundalk have bagged at least 3 million euro after qualifying for the Europa League Group Stage.The Lilywhites beat K-I of the Faroe Islands 3-1...
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
JK Sports 12 Div 2 North Tralee Dynamos 6 Fenit Samphires 2
The Much Maligned Magpie – October 1st, 2020
Niall Hatch from Birdwatch Ireland discusses why many people have strong feelings towards the bird.
Daniel O’Donnell – October 1st, 2020
With the arts industry attempting to return to live events, Daniel O’Donnell joins Jerry on the show to discuss his new studio album, life...
PSO Levy to Add €45 to Annual Electricity Bill – October 1st, 2020
The PSO levy on consumers electricity bills increases by 123% from today – adding around €45 a year to their electricity bills. The levy...