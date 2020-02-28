Denny Youth League
7-00 St Brendans Park v Rattoo Rovers
Venue Mounthawk Park
Kingdom Warrior Fight Postponed
Kerry’s Kevin Cronin will not now be fighting in Manchester on Saturday March 14th.The Kingdom Warrior was due to face Callum Hyde outside Manchester...
Kingdom Team To Be Named Tonight For Allianz League Outing
The Kerry team for Round 5 of the Allianz Football League is to be announced this evening.The Kingdom, 4th in the table and a...
No Super League Promotion Play-Off For Kerry Basketball Club
Scott’s Lakers St. Paul's Killarney have opted against participating in the Men’s Super League promotion play-off. Having finished as runners-up in the National League...
Between The Covers | February – February 27th, 2020
Catherine Moylan from Listowel Writers Week talks about workshops & book selections in this month’s Between The Covers slot.
Citizen Advice | February – February 27th, 2020
Mary Grandfield joins us to talk about different benefits, disability allowance & much more besides. She also answers any queries you may have.
Insolvency Options – February 27th, 2020
What options are available to you if you’re falling deeper and deeper into debt? Michael McNaughton is director of Insolvency Service of Ireland. He...