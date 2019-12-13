Denny Division 1A
7-30 Ballyheigue Athletic v Dingle Bay Rovers , Venue Mounthawk Park .
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a new four-and-a-half year contract at Anfield.The new deal keeps him at the club until at least 2024,...
New Secretary For Kerry Ladies Football
Nora Fealey is the new Secretary of the Kerry Ladies Gaelic Football Association.The Laune Rangers lady moves from the position of assistant treasurer to...
Glin Coursing Meeting This Weekend Features Desmond Cup
Glin is the main meeting this weekend on the coursing scene.The Desmond Cup is the feature event.James O’Connor reports
An Elderly Couple Robbed Of Their Savings – December 9th, 2019
An Elderly couple in Currans were robbed of their savings over the weekend by a man impersonating a Garda. Cllr Fionnan Fitzgerald is involved...
The Little Roads Of Ireland – December 9th, 2019
‘The Little Roads of Ireland’ is a new book out with loads of photos of Kerry byroads. Writer and photographer David Rice spoke to...
Cooking with Mark | December – December 9th, 2019
As we inch closer to Christmas, Mark Doe shares his tips to help achieve that 5 star Christmas Lunch!