9 Kerry All Star Nominations
Kerry has 9 among the list of nominees for the PwC All-Star football awards.They are: Goalkeeper Shane RyanDefenders Paul Murphy Tadhg Morley Tom O’SullivanMidfielder David Moran...
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
North Kerry Ladies Football Terry’s Butchers Oakpark Under 14 Division 1 Abbeydorney 1-08 Austin Stacks 1-05McElligott Cup Final Replay Currans at 7.30 Gneeveguilla V Laune RangersNorth Kerry...
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Daly's Supervalu 13 Division 1 Tralee Dynamos 5-6 Killarney Athletic
The Mortgage Process – September 26, 2019
Territory Sales Manager for Permanent TSB in Kerry Martin Lucey discusses the mortgage process and what is required for applicants.
IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame – September 26, 2019
Radio Kerry CEO Paul Byrne has been inducted into the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame. His induction follows his announcement that he plans...
In Deep Water – September 26, 2019
Michael Brennan, Political Editor with the Sunday Business Post. His book In Deep Water, tells the story of the creation of Irish Water and...