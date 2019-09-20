JK Sports 12 Division 1
Castleisland 3-5 Park C.
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY UNIONAndrew Conway and Jordan Larmour will make their World Cup debuts in Sunday's Pool A oepner against Scotland.They've been drafted into the back...
Morning Sports Update
Jordan Larmour will start at full back for Ireland in Sunday's World Cup opener against Scotland in Japan.He has been picked in a back...
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Quinn Executive Attacked and Dumped on Roadside – September 19th, 2019
Northern Sound Radio’s news editor Eddie Butler spoke to Jerry about the horrific attack on businessman Kevin Lunney. Gardaí believe those behind the attack...
Liebherr and SIPTU in Talks to Avert Pay Cut – September 19th, 2019
SIPTU trade union organiser Pat Flannery spoke to Jerry about the situation which has been referred to the Workplace Relations Commission.
Bird’s Eye View – September 19th, 2019
Frank King answers your questions about birds and wildlife, including a query regarding the yellowhammer – fear not, it’s not about Brexit!