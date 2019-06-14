Tommy Healy Memorial Cup 1st Round (extra time & pens if needed)
7-30 Mounthawk Park
Annascaul Inch v Mastergeeha
Kissane Wins In Road Race League
Killarney’s Conor Kissane, second in Round 1, was back on top of the Podium in Round 2 of the Road Race League.Stephen Gillman (O’Leary...
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League Cromane 4-03 Abbeydourney 1-08Beale/Ballyduff John Mitchels - 7:15U16 Division 2 Final Na Gaeil -v- Scartaglin - 7:30, Kerry GAA...
A Proposal to Deal with Vexatious Planning Objections – June 13th, 2019
Brendan outlined his suggestion to Jerry.
Free Travel Companion Pass – June 13th, 2019
Nora has type 1 diabetes and is at risk of hypoglycaemic attacks. She has a free travel pass which she appreciates as she has...
Committed to Cleanliness but Also to Understanding – June 13th, 2019
Team Bramble is a group in Tralee which organises clean ups. It emerged this week that colostomy bags were being regularly dumped. Gillian Wharton...