Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 1/4 Final (extra time & pens if needed)
7-30 Killarney Celtic B v Rattoo Rovers B
Venue Celtic Park
Victory For Kerry Greyhounds At Limerick & Shelbourne Park
The evens priced That’s The Thing won race 10 at Shelbourne Park by half a length for Des Grace, in 29-24.At Limerick 5/2 favourite...
Round 2 of the Hill Climb League Goes To Dunworth
Tralee's Denis Dunworth pipped Killarney's Conor Kissane to take Round 2 of the Hill Climb League.Dunworth stopped the clock in 7.35 to win by...
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 1/4 Final (extra time & pens if needed) 7-30 Killarney Celtic B v Rattoo Rovers B Venue Celtic Park
Ask the Podiatrist | June – June 6th, 2019
Anne Marie Horgan joins us for our podiatry spot.
Nutrition Advice | June – June 6th, 2019
Anne Darcy talks about preventing pain & inflammation with food.
The Shannon Ballroom – June 6th, 2019
One of Kerry’s social hot spots back in the showband era is now a derelict building and is lying idle. A group from Causeway...