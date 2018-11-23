Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

Denny Division 2B
7-30 Kilmoyley Athletic v Ballyheigue Athletic B, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch.
7-30 Manor West v CG Killarney B, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch .
Trio Set To Join Kerry Football Management Set-Up
Aidan O’Shea, Brian Hickey and Pa McCarthy are set to join the Kerry Minor football management set-up.The trio will be put forward for ratification...
Rathkeale Coursing Preview
The Limerick Cup is the main coursing event this weekend.It’s the centrepiece of the two day meeting at Rathkeale.James O’Connor reports
Crokes Under No Illusions Going Into Munster Club Football Final
Daithi Casey of Dr.Crokes says they are under no illusions going into the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship final.Casey and his team mates...
Thanksgiving in Kerry – November 21st, 2018
Eibhlin Henngler talks to us about Thanksgiving, which is being celebrated all over America tomorrow, but many people will also be celebrating it in...
Historian Diarmaid Ferriter coming to Listowel – November 21st, 2018
Diarmaid Ferriter is coming to Listowel as part of Writers’ Week to give a talk. He has also got a new book out about...
A lack of support for working parents
Is your boss understanding when your child is sick and you can’t go to work? A survey by Irishjobs.ie shows a lack of support...