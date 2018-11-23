Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Denny Division 2B
7-30 Kilmoyley Athletic v Ballyheigue Athletic B, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch.
7-30 Manor West v CG Killarney B, Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch .

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR