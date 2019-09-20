Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Ladies Football

Billy Kissane Meats

Under 12

Division 2 Plate-Final

Listowel Emmets 2-06 Castlegregory 0-03

Dillions Waste And Recycling

Senior League Division 1

Currow v Na Gaeil @ 6-30

Today sees action return in the Kerry Post Primary Schools Autumn competitions.

In the O’Sullivan Cup, there’s two games scheduled;

In Group A Rd 1 its PS Chorcha Dhuibhne ( Last Years Winners ) who are at home to Intermediate School Killorglin with a throw in time of 1.30pm in Lispole

& In Group B Rd 1, Its Tralee CBS at home to Mercy Mounthawk with throw in at 1.30pm in Connolly Park.

In the Moynihan Cup (winners advancing in the Moynihan Cup and the losers playing in the Moynihan Shield)

Extra Time will apply in these games where necessary;

In Castleisland Desmonds @ 11.30am, its St Ita’s & Josephs Abbeyfeale again Gael Colaiste Chiarraí

& In Milltown at 1.30pm, Its colasite Na Sceilge who take on Mean Scoil Na Leith Truigh of Castlegregory.