Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Molyneaux Cup
Final
Dr Crokes 2-10 Austin Stacks 1-8
East Region Minor Football League
Div 1 Final
sponsored by Talter Jack Bar & Restaurant & Accommodation Killarney
Rathmore 2-09 Gneeveguilla-0-13
County U21 Hurling Championship
Round 1
Venue: Lixnaw
Lixnaw V Kilmoyley 6:00
Venue: Caherslee
Tralee Parnells V St Brendan’s 7:30
Venue: Kilgarvan
Kenmare/Kilgarvan V Crotta O’Neill’s 7:30
Preliminary Round
Venue: Ballyduff
Ballyduff V Abbeydorney 6:00
Barrett Cup
Semi-Finals
Venue: Lispole
An Ghaeltacht V Austin Stacks
Venue: Blennerville
Knocknagoshel V Annascaul
Cahill Cup
Semi-Finals
Venue: Clubhouse
St Michael’s-Foilmore V Clounmacon
Venue: Churchill
Churchill V Na Gaeil
McElligott Cup
Final
Venue: Dr Crokes
Laune Rangers V Gneeveguilla
All games at 6.45
East Kerry U14 Football Championship
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Div 5 Final
Cordal-Scartaglin v Fossa
Venue: Currow
Time: 6.15
Extra-time if necessary
Munster Chimney Solutions
Tralee Town Board
Junior Football League Final
Kerins O Rahillys v John Mitchels
Strand Rd @ 6:15
North Kerry U14 A Hurling Final
St.Brendan’s v Ballyduff
6.15 at Dromakee