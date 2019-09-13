Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Molyneaux Cup
Final
Dr Crokes 2-10 Austin Stacks 1-8


East Region Minor Football League
Div 1 Final
sponsored by Talter Jack Bar & Restaurant & Accommodation Killarney
Rathmore 2-09 Gneeveguilla-0-13

County U21 Hurling Championship

Round 1
Venue: Lixnaw
Lixnaw V Kilmoyley 6:00

Venue: Caherslee
Tralee Parnells V St Brendan’s 7:30

Venue: Kilgarvan
Kenmare/Kilgarvan V Crotta O’Neill’s 7:30

Preliminary Round
Venue: Ballyduff
Ballyduff V Abbeydorney 6:00

Barrett Cup
Semi-Finals
Venue: Lispole
An Ghaeltacht V Austin Stacks

Venue: Blennerville
Knocknagoshel V Annascaul

Cahill Cup
Semi-Finals
Venue: Clubhouse
St Michael’s-Foilmore V Clounmacon

Venue: Churchill
Churchill V Na Gaeil

McElligott Cup
Final
Venue: Dr Crokes
Laune Rangers V Gneeveguilla

All games at 6.45

East Kerry U14 Football Championship
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

Div 5 Final
Cordal-Scartaglin v Fossa
Venue: Currow
Time: 6.15
Extra-time if necessary

Munster Chimney Solutions
Tralee Town Board
Junior Football League Final
Kerins O Rahillys v John Mitchels
Strand Rd @ 6:15

North Kerry U14 A Hurling Final
St.Brendan’s v Ballyduff
6.15 at Dromakee

