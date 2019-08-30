Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Minor Football League
And Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Minor Football
Division 3 Final
Annascaul/Lispole 5-10 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 4-12
East Region Minor Football League
Sponsored by Talter Jack Pub & Restaurant & Accommodation Killarney
Division 3 Final
Fossa 4-18 Currow 3-12
Division 1 Semi Final
Dr Crokes 2-08 Gneeveguilla 3-11
Gneeveguilla play Rathmore in Final
Barrett Cup
Fri, 30 Aug,
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Willie Walsh Park (Knocknagoshel), (Round 2), St Patrick’s Blennerville V Knocknagoshel 18:45, Ref: Dan Hayes
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Ballydonoghue, (Round 2), Ballydonoghue V Currow 18:45, Ref: Stephen Mulvihill Snr
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park ( Austin Stacks), (Round 2), Austin Stacks V Keel 18:45, Ref: Billy Lacey
Cahill Cup
Fri, 30 Aug,
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Pirc Na File (Brosna), (Round 1), Brosna V Spa Killarney 18:45, Ref: Tadgh Murphy
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Clubhouse, (Round 1), Cordal V Tarbert 18:45, Ref: Eddie Barrett
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Duagh, (Round 1), Duagh V Clounmacon 18:45, Ref: John Ross
Fri, 06 Sep,
Fri, 06 Sep, Venue: Foilmore GAA Grounds, (Quarter Final), St Michael’s-Foilmore V Ardfert Football Club 18:45, Ref: TBC
Fri, 06 Sep, Venue: TBC, (Quarter Final), Moyvane V Na Gaeil 18:45, Ref: TBC
McElligott Cup
Fri, 30 Aug,
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Glenbeigh, (Quarter Final), Glenbeigh-Glencar V Gneeveguilla 18:45, Ref: Brendan Twiss
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Lenihan Park (Rathmore), (Quarter Final), Rathmore V Kerins O’Rahilly’s 18:45, Ref: Christy Crowley
Molyneaux Cup
Fri, 30 Aug,
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Kenmare, (Quarter Final), Kenmare Shamrocks V Milltown/Castlemaine 18:45, Ref: Brendan Brosnan
Fri, 30 Aug, Venue: Beaufort, (Quarter Final), Beaufort V John Mitchel’s 18:45, Ref: Harry Bartlett
South Kerry Under 14 Football Championship
Round 1 at 6.30
At Reenard: St. Marys/Reenard v St. Mls/Foilmore
East Kerry U14 Football Championship
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Glenflesk v Dr Crokes
At Glenflesk, 6.45
Extra-time if necessary