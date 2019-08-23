Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Ladies County Junior A Football Championship
Semi-Final
Miltown/Listry 7-14 Killarney Legion 2-08
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats
Under 12
Division 4 Trophy Final
Abbeydorney Kittins 4-06 Finuge/St Senans 5-08
Terry’s Butcher’s Oakpark
Under 14
Division 4
John Mitchels 5-06 Castlegregory 5-02
The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Minor Football Competition
Division 1 Final
St Mary’s/Renard 1-09 Laune Rangers 1-14
Division 2 Final
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 3-17 Castlegregory 2-13
East Region U14 Football League
Div 7 Final
Firies B 2.15 Listry Keel B 1.04
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butcher’s Oakpark
Under 14 Division 1
Ballymac v Austin Stacks @ 7-30
There are Round 1 games this evening in football’s Barrett Cup and Molyneaux Cup.
Tarbert V St Patrick’s Blennerville 18:45, Ref: Joseph Murphy
Ballyduff V Churchill 18:45, Ref: John Michael Fitzgerald
Ardfert Football Club V An Ghaeltacht 18:45, Ref: Dan Hayes
Cordal V Ballydonoghue 18:45, Ref: Donal Casey
Beale V Na Gaeil 18:45, Ref: Darragh O Shea
Knocknagoshel V Spa Killarney 18:45, Ref: Patrick Shanahan
Clounmacon V Keel 18:45, Ref: Michael Hennessy
Duagh V Annascaul 18:45, Ref: Eddie Barrett
Moyvane V Currow 18:45, Ref: Dermot Hughes
Listry V St Michael’s-Foilmore 18:45, Ref: Mike Hickey
Brosna V Austin Stacks 18:45, Ref: Tadgh Murphy
Molyneaux Cup
Milltown/Castlemaine V Rathmore 18:45, Ref: John Courtney
Laune Rangers V Dr Crokes 18:45, Ref: Tom Corbett
Beaufort V Kerins O’Rahilly’s 18:45, Ref: John Dineen
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Austin Stacks 19:15, Ref: Peter Lyons
Gneeveguilla V John Mitchel’s 19:15, Ref: John Purcell