Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Acorn Life County U21 Football Championship
1/4 Finals
East Kerry 4-14 St.Kierans 3-16
Austin Stacks 1-12 Laune Rangers 0-9
St Brendan’s 2-9 West Kerry 1-11
Randles Brothers Ladies County Junior Football Championship
B Semi Final
Fossa 0-12 Dingle 2-05
A 1/4 Final
Killarney Legion 4-09 Laune Rangers 4-08
Trophy World U13 Championship
Semi-Final
Miltown/Listry 7-09 Beaufort 3-02
East Region U14 Football League
Div 4 Final
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Gneeveguilla 4.12 Killarney Legion 4.05
Tralee Town Football Board
Kellihers Mills Under 13 League
Ardfert 5 – 09 Miltown 4 – 11
Ballymac 5 – 09 Churchill 1 – 10
Na Gaeil V St Pats-Off
John Mitchells 3 – 15 Kerins O’Rahillys 2 – 13
County Junior Football League
Group 4 Final
Venue: J P O Sullivan Park
Ballymacelligott V St Michael’s-Foilmore
Group 5 semi-final
Venue: Castleisland Desmonds
Castleisland Desmonds V Clounmacon
Both games at 7.15