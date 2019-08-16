Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Acorn Life County U21 Football Championship
1/4 Finals
East Kerry 4-14 St.Kierans 3-16
Austin Stacks 1-12 Laune Rangers 0-9
St Brendan’s 2-9 West Kerry 1-11


Randles Brothers Ladies County Junior Football Championship

B Semi Final
Fossa 0-12 Dingle 2-05

A 1/4 Final
Killarney Legion 4-09 Laune Rangers 4-08

Trophy World U13 Championship
Semi-Final
Miltown/Listry 7-09 Beaufort 3-02


East Region U14 Football League
Div 4 Final
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Gneeveguilla 4.12 Killarney Legion 4.05


Tralee Town Football Board
Kellihers Mills Under 13 League
Ardfert 5 – 09 Miltown 4 – 11
Ballymac 5 – 09 Churchill 1 – 10
Na Gaeil V St Pats-Off
John Mitchells 3 – 15 Kerins O’Rahillys 2 – 13

County Junior Football League
Group 4 Final
Venue: J P O Sullivan Park
Ballymacelligott V St Michael’s-Foilmore

Group 5 semi-final
Venue: Castleisland Desmonds
Castleisland Desmonds V Clounmacon

Both games at 7.15

