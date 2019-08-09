Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Minor Football League
Semi-Finals
Div 1
Renard – St. Mary’s 3-12 Austin Stacks 2-6
Laune Rangers 1-11 Keel/Listry 3-4
Div 2
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 4-17 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-14
Castlegregory GAA Club 3-10 Milltown/Castlemaine 2-9
Div 3
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 3-14 Ballymacelligott 2-13
East Region Minor Football League
Sponsored by Tatler Jack pub & restaurant & accommodation Killarney
Division 2
Semi-Final
Divison 2
Glenflesk 4-15 ( 27) Beaufort 0-05
Division 3
Semi-Final
Spa 4-11 (23) Currow 3-15(24)
North Kerry Ladies Football
Dillons Waste And Recycling Senior League
Division 1
Ballymac 00-13 Currow 2-07
Division 2
Beale/Ballyduff 1-06 Kerins O Rahilly’s 1-02
Munster 60 by 30 Junior B Handball
Doubles 1/4 Final
Pat and Eamon Lacey lost to John Penny and Jack O’Brien, Limerick 14-21 12-21
County Senior Football League
Div 2
Dromid Pearses V Beaufort 7.30
Div 5 Gr B
Killarney Legion V Asdee 7.00
County Junior Football League
Group 2 Final
Venue: Castlegregory
Annascaul V Austin Stacks 7:15
Group 3 Final
Venue: Lispole
An Ghaeltacht V Keel 7:15
Group 5
Churchill V Beale 7:30
East Kerry Junior Football Championship
O’ Sullivan Cup Final
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet & Furniture Centre
Rathmore v Spa
At 7 in Fitzgerald Staduim
East Kerry Bill Tangney Cup
Quarter Final
Firies v Glenflesk at Faranfore at 7.00
Extra time if necessary
East Region U14 Football League
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Killarney Legion B v Dr Crokes B
At Direen at 6.30
South Kerry Under 14 Football League Final
7.30 at Cahersiveen
Valentia – Young Islanders v St. Michaels/Foilmore
6.30
Plate Final
Skellig Rangers v Reenard/St. Marys
North Kerry Ladies Football
Dillons Waste And Recycling Senior League
Division 1
Listowel Emmetts v Austin Stacks @ 7-00
Billy Kissane Meats Under 12
Division 4 Shield -Final
Moyvane v Ballyduff Cubs @ 7-00 in Clounmacon
Lee Strand County Under 16 Hurling Championship
Semi-final
St. Brendan’s v Kenmare/Kilgarvan
At Lewis Road, Killarney @ 7.00