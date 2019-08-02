Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Randles Brothers Ladies County Junior C Football Championship
Rathmore B 3-13 Beale/Ballyduff 2-06
Rose Hotel U12 County League Division 5B Final
Moyvane 2-06 Corca Dhuibhne 3-06
North Kerry Ladies Football
Dillons Waste And Recycling
Senior League
Division 1
Austin Stacks 6-12 Abbeydorney 2-02
County Minor Football League
Div 1
Keel/Listry 5-19 Austin Stacks 2-13
Renard – St. Mary’s 3-16 Laune Rangers 3-9
Div 2
Castlegregory 3-15 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 3-5
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 4-17 Milltown/Castlemaine 2-8
Div 3
Annascaul/Lispole 8-15 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 7-13
Ballymacelligott W/O Ardfert
East Region Minor Football League
sponsored by Talter Jack bar & restaurant & accommodation
Division 1
Round 3
Firies 1-21(24) Legion 4-11(23)
Division 2
Round 3
Kilcummin 5-23 Beaufort 2-6
Munster 60×30 Intermediate Singles Handball
Semi-Final
Jack O’Shea, Kerry beat Mike O’Toole, Limerick 21-5 21-4
Lee Strand Co. Under 16 Hurling Championship
Cup quarter final – Crotta 0 – 11 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 3 – 15
Cup semi-final – Ballyheigue 3 – 14 Ballyduff 2 – 10
Plate semi-final – Lixnaw 2 – 17 Kilmoyley 2 – 14
County Senior Football League
Div 2
Glenflesk V Dr Crokes 7:30
Div 3
Keel V Lispole 7:00
Listowel Emmets V St Patrick’s Blennerville 7:00
Div 4
Cordal V Finuge 7:30
County Junior Football League
Group 2 Semi-Final
Venue: Connolly Park
Austin Stacks V Na Gaeil 7:30
Group 4 Semi-Final
Venue: Foilmore
St Michael’s-Foilmore V Firies 7:30
Group 5 Round 2
Beale V Castleisland Desmonds 7:30
South Kerry Under 14 League Semi Final
7pm at Dromid
Waterville/Dromid Pearses v Valentia