Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Minor Football League
Div 1
Laune Rangers 4-13 Austin Stacks 2-11
Div 2
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 3-20 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 3-6
Trophy World Ladies County U15 Football Championship
Abbeydourney 4-12 Rathmore 2-06
North Kerry Football
Division 1 Round 3
Ballylongford/Ballydonoghue/Asdee/Clounmacon 4.10 v Brosna/Duagh/Knocknagoshel 3.09
Division 2 Round 3
Listowel Emmets 3.07 v Ballyduff 5.11
St Senans 3.10 v Moyvane/Tarbert 0.03
East Region Minor Football League, sponsored by Talter jack bar & restaurant & accommodation Div 1 Round 2
Dr Crokes 1-14 Firies 1-08
Rathmore 1-14 Gneeveguilla 0-11
South Kerry Under 12 Football Go Games
Group A
Foilmore 5.19 Sneem/Derrynane 2.13
St. Marys 4.19 Skellig Rangers 3.7
Group B
Templenoe 5.20 St. Michaels 5.10
County Senior Football League
Div 3
Listry V Listowel Emmets 7:30
County Junior Football League
Group 2
Ballydonoghue V Na Gaeil 7:30
Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Division 1 Football League Final
Southern Gaels -v- Scartaglen, 6:45, Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence
U18 Division 3 B Final
Scartaglen -v- Abbeydourney, 8.00, Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence
East Region U14 Football League, sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Killarney Legion B v Dr Crokes B
Cordal-Scartaglin V Firies B
Both games 7.00
South Kerry Under 14 Football League
7.30 at Portmagee
Skellig Rangers v St. Michaels/Foilmore
South Kerry Under 12 Go Games
7.30 at Reenard
Group B
Reenard v Valentia
South Kerry Under 11 Go Games
7.30 at Sneem
Sneem/Derrynane v Dromid Pearses
North Kerry Under 13 Hurling Championship
Round 2
6.30
Lixnaw v St. Brendan’s
Ballyheigue v Firies
Abbeydorney v Crotta
Kilmoyley v Causeway