Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Vincent Murphy Sports
Ladies County Senior Football League
Beale/Ballyduff 5-01 Dingle 6-09
Scartaglin 3-10 Dr. Crokes 0-06
Laune Rangers 2-05 Kilcummin 5-08
East Kerry U12 Football League
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Kilgarvan had a victory over Kenmare
South Kerry Under 12 Football Go Games
Round 1
Group A
Foilmore 5.21 Waterville 1.7
Sneem/Derrynane 5.11 St. Marys 3.11
Group B
Reenard 5.18 St. Michaels 2.5
Valentia 5.8 Dromid Pearses 5.6
County Under 16 Hurling Championship
Abbeydorney 3 – 21 South Kerry 2 – 12
Kilmoyley 6 – 10 Tralee Parnell’s 0 – 6
Ballyduff 2 – 14 Lixnaw 1 – 14
Junior Football League Group 1
Venue: Gneeveguilla, (Round 4), Gneeveguilla V Glenflesk 19:30, Ref: Harry Bartlett
Venue: Glenbeigh, (Round 4), Glenbeigh-Glencar V Laune Rangers 19:30, Ref: Gerard Murphy
Venue: Kilcummin GAA, (Round 4), Kilcummin V Spa Killarney 19:30, Ref: John Dineen
Junior Football League Group 2
Venue: Pᩲc Mhic Shithigh (Listowel Emmets), (Round 4), Listowel Emmets V Austin Stacks 19:30, Ref: Tadgh Murphy
Venue: John Mitchels , (Round 4), John Mitchel’s V Annascaul 19:30, Ref: Michael C Moriarty
Venue: Ballydonoghue, (Round 4), Ballydonoghue V Na Gaeil 19:30, Ref: John Ross
Junior Football League Group 3
Venue: Castlegregory, (Round 4), Castlegregory GAA Club V Keel 19:30, Ref: Gordon Kerins ( Snr )
Venue: Gallaras (An Ghaeltacht), (Round 4), An Ghaeltacht V St Patrick’s Blennerville 19:30, Ref: Tim Brosnan
Venue: Milltown, (Round 4), Milltown/Castlemaine V Dingle 19:30, Ref: Michael Moriarty
Junior Football League Group 4
Venue: Listry, (Round 4), Listry V Currow 19:30, Ref: Mike Hickey
Venue: Cromane, (Round 4), Cromane V St Michael’s-Foilmore 19:30, Ref: Darcy O Connell
Venue: Farranfore (Firies), (Round 4), Firies V Ballymacelligott 19:30, Ref: Christy Crowley
Junior Football League Group 5
Venue: Castleisland Desmonds, (Round 4), Castleisland Desmonds V Churchill 19:30, Ref: John Courtney
Venue: Bob Stack Park (Beale), (Round 4), Beale V Moyvane 19:30, Ref: Gerard O Carroll
Venue: Mountcoal (St Senans), (Round 4), St Senan’s V Clounmacon 19:30, Ref: TBC
Junior Football League Group 6
Venue: Tarbert, (Round 4), Tarbert V Cordal 19:30, Ref: Dan Hayes
East Kerry U14 Football League
Listry-Keel B v Firies B 6.00
Legion B v Cordal-Scartaglin 7.00