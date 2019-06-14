Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League
Cromane 4-03 Abbeydourney 1-08
Beale/Ballyduff John Mitchels – 7:15
U16 Division 2 Final
Na Gaeil -v- Scartaglin – 7:30, Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence Currans
Phase 2 of the Lee Strand Under 12 Hurling Leagues get underway at 7 this evening.
Division 1
Lixnaw v Kenmare/Kilgarvan;
Crotta v Kilmoyley.
Division 2
St. Brendan’s v Rathmore;
Ballyheigue v Causeway;
Division 3
Abbeydorney v Kenmare/Kilgarvan B;
Ballyduff B v Tralee Parnell’s B;
County Senior Football League
Div 2
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Ardfert 8:00