Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Games begin later today as Kerry co-hosts National Hurling and Camogie Feile.

Matches go ahead at Abbeydorney, Ardfert, Ballyduff, Ballyheigue, Causeway,

the Kerry GAA Centre, Kilflynn, Kilmoyley, Lixnaw and Spa-Killarney.

The first batch of games are at 5.30.





Co. Senior Hurling League

Division 2

Lady’s Walk 2 – 6 Kilmoyley 0 – 10



Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues

U14

Miltown Listry 5-08 Austin Stacks 4-06

U12

Listowel 0-04 Beale 2-03

Moyvane 2-03 Dr. Crokes 1-02

Currow 4-15 Finuge/St. Senans 3-03

County Senior Football League

Div 5 Gr A

Beale V Milltown/Castlemaine 8:00



Rose Hotel Ladies County U12 Football League

Corca Dhuibhne -v- Inbhear Sceine Gaels – 6.00