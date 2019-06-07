Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Games begin later today as Kerry co-hosts National Hurling and Camogie Feile.
Matches go ahead at Abbeydorney, Ardfert, Ballyduff, Ballyheigue, Causeway,
the Kerry GAA Centre, Kilflynn, Kilmoyley, Lixnaw and Spa-Killarney.
The first batch of games are at 5.30.
Co. Senior Hurling League
Division 2
Lady’s Walk 2 – 6 Kilmoyley 0 – 10
Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues
U14
Miltown Listry 5-08 Austin Stacks 4-06
U12
Listowel 0-04 Beale 2-03
Moyvane 2-03 Dr. Crokes 1-02
Currow 4-15 Finuge/St. Senans 3-03
County Senior Football League
Div 5 Gr A
Beale V Milltown/Castlemaine 8:00
Rose Hotel Ladies County U12 Football League
Corca Dhuibhne -v- Inbhear Sceine Gaels – 6.00