The Final of the Dunloe Shield, for U16.5 B football, takes place at 11 today in Caherslee, Tralee between Pres Milltown and PS Sliabh Luachra.

The North Kerry Hurling Board Annual Awards take place tonight at Ballyroe Heights Hotel, commencing at 8.

The 2018 Hall of Fame Award will be presented to former North Kerry Board Treasurer, Brendan Sinnott of St. Brendan’s.





Guest speaker at the event will be Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk presenter, Tim Moynihan.