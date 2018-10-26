Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Electric Ireland Higher Education Fresher Football Div 2 League

IT Tralee 1-20 Waterford IT 4-10

Intermediate Hurling Plate Final

Venue: Caherslee, Tralee

Austin Stacks V Ballyheigue 7:30

The semi-finals and finals of the annual Tom Healy Under 15 Hurling 9 a side Tournament will go ahead in Abbeydorney this evening.





The two semi-final between St. Brendan’s v Crotta and Ballyheigue v Abbeydorney get underway at 7.

The losing semi-finalists progress to the Shield Final at 7.40 with the Cup Final following at 8.00.

