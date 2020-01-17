Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Munster 40×20 Over 35 B Singles Handball Quarter-Finals

Danny Riordan Ballymac V John Walsh Tipperary at 7.30 in Cashel

Clive Counihan Ballymac V James Moakley Cork at 7.30 in Ballymac

Meanwhile, the County Juvenile Championships for singles and doubles take place tomorrow in Glenbeigh at 10.30.

That’s followed by the Munster Intermediate Singles Quarter-Final, Jack O’Shea, Glenbeigh V Tadgh O’Neil, Cork at 1.

In Dungarvan at noon tomorrow in Munster Colleges Handball

Junior Singles semi-final; Darragh Lynch, Killorglin Community College V Charlie Treen, Waterford.

Intermediate Singles semi-final; Sean Quirke, Milltown Presentation V Sean Coughlan, Clare.