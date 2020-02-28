Friday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

KERRY AIRPORT U16 GIRLS DIV 1: St Marys A 30, Kenmare Kestrels A 45

MENS DIVISION 1: Tralee Imperials v St Brendans, at 8:15

WOMENS DIVISION 2: St Pauls v St Bridgets, at 8:00

U18 BOYS DIV 1: Team Kerry v St Brendans, at 8:15

