Friday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kerry Airport Kerry Area Board

WOMENS DIVISION 1: St Josephs 56 Glenbeigh Falcons 50

MENS DIVISION 2 POOL B: TK Killarney Cougars v TK Vixens, at 7:10

WOMENS DIVISION 3 POOL B: St Annes v Horans Health Stores , at 8:15

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR