Friday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kerry Airport Kerry Area Board

MENS DIVISION 1: St Marys 84, TK Killarney Cougars 52

MENS DIVISION 2 POOL A: St Marys 80, Rathmore Ravens 59

WOMENS DIVISION 3 POOL A: TK Vixens v Ballybunion Wildcats , at 7:00

