Lee Strand Mixed League Div 5
Moyvane 3 Listowel 4
Friday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
KERRY AIRPORT U16 GIRLS DIV 1: St Marys A 30, Kenmare Kestrels A 45MENS DIVISION 1: Tralee Imperials v St Brendans, at 8:15WOMENS DIVISION...
Friday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERManchester United, Wolves and Rangers will all be in today's draw for the last-16 of the Europa League.But both Arsenal and Celtic will be...
Kerry School Takes Part in National Alcohol Study – February 27th, 2020
The findings of a national study, that featured a Kerry school, have been published. The study carried out in conjunction with Drinkaware examines secondary...
Deer Cull in Killarney Sparks Debate – February 27th, 2020
Deer have been seen on the Ballydowney Roundabout in Killarney which has sparked conversation about the annual deer cull. Former county councillor John Joe...
Coronavirus Concerns – February 27th, 2020
Pharmacist Jack Shanahan spoke to Jerry as did Gary Keating, chief technology officer of Hibergene which has fast-tracked the development of a test for...