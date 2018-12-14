Friday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results

Advanced Cleaning Supplies Mens League Div 3: Killarney v Kingdom at 9
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYThe Munster team has been named for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash away to French champions Castres Olympique at Stade Pierre-Fabre (6.30pm local, 5.30pm Irish...
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Munster Colleges GAA Senior E Hurling Championship Final. Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee v Tralee C.B.S. IT Tralee @ 1 East Kerry Football O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club Quarter Final: Gneeveguilla V...
Friday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 2 Pool A: St Marys 84 St Pauls 59SENIOR WOMENS Crossover Div 1 & 2 : St Marys B 35 St...
On-The-Spot Fines for Anti-Social Behaviour – December 13th, 2018
That’s the motion to be discussed at next Monday’s meeting of Kerry County Council which has been put forward by Cllr Michael Cahill. He...
Theresa May Survives Tory Leadership Challenge – December 13th, 2018
The political turmoil in the UK over Brexit is of deep concern to this country. Jerry gauged reaction to the news of Theresa May’s...
How Much of a Threat is Brexit to Tourism? – December 13th, 2018
The chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels’ Federation, Niamh O’Shea, who’s general manager of the Killarney Park Hotel and John Moriarty,...