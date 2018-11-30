Friday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results

Advanced Cleaning Supplies Men’s League Div 4
Killarney v Kingdom at 9
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERCeltic need just a point to reach the knock out stages of the Europa League.A Scott Sinclair header handed the Bhoys a 1-nil...
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
The Final of the Dunloe Shield, for U16.5 B football, takes place at 11 today in Caherslee, Tralee between Pres Milltown and PS Sliabh...
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Division 2A 7-30 Mainebank Fc v Mastergeeha Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park Astro Park .Denny Division 2B 7-30 Manor West ...
Who will Benefit from Pension Increases? – November 29th, 2018
Over 55,000 people are due to receive pension increases next March under a proposal to eliminate an anomaly which had the result of...
Delay in the Payment of Illness Benefit – November 29th, 2018
Listeners have contacted the programme to say they are waiting several weeks for the Department of Social Protection to pay illness benefit. Tommy Griffin...
Father Whose Son Died on the Reeks Calls for More Warning Markings – November...
32-year-old Simon Paquette from Canada was on holidays with his fiancée when he died after a fall on the McGillycuddy’s Reeks. Simon’s father Frank...