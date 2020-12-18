Friday Evening Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin and Mayo have both named unchanged sides for tomorrow evening’s All Ireland football final.

Jonny Cooper – a late replacement for Brian Howerd in Dublin’s semi-final win over Cavan – keeps his place at corner-back.

Dublin are favourites to collect a sixth Sam Maguire in a row.

===

It’s semi-finals night in the Bord Gais Energy Leinster Under-20 hurling championship.

Kilkenny take on Galway in Portlaoise from 7.30

While at 8 Wexford face Dublin at Netwatch Cullen Park.

And Roscommon play Galway in the semi-finals of the Electric Ireland Connacht Minor Football Championship.

RUGBY

A fourth Heineken Champions Cup fixture this weekend is set to be cancelled.

Toulon have pulled out of this evening’s game with Scarlets, after a member of the Welsh side tested positive for COVID-19.

Bath had already cancelled their game with La Rochelle as twelve members of their squad were closed contacts with that Scarlets case.

A Medical Risk Assessment Committee earlier confirmed tonigh’s game was safe to go ahead, but Toulon did not agree, saying it wouldn’t be sufficiently safe for their squad.

One other Pool A game does go ahead tonight, with Wasps entertaining Montpellier.

SOCCER

The English FA says it will take no disciplinary action against the clubs whose fans booed players taking a knee.

English football’s governing body says it will continue to support anyone who chooses to make the gesture against racism – and that they don’t see it as a “political symbol”

Some supporters at Millwall and Colchester have recently protested against it

====

Jack Byrne has been voted the SSE Airtricity Sports Writers personality of the year.

He’s been acknowledged for his role in helping Shamrock Rovers win a first title in nine years.