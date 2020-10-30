Friday Evening Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo manager James Horan has named his side for Sunday’s Connacht football quarter-final with Leitrim.

Seven players are set to make their Championship debuts, including Westport duo Rory Brickenden and Eoghan McLaughlin.

Cillian O’Connor’s named at corner-forward having missed last week’s league defeat to Tyrone.

Tyrone and Armagh get the 2020 All Ireland Ladies Football Championship under way tonight.

Their Group 4 fixture throws in at 7.30pm at Kingspan Breffni Park.

SOCCER

World Cup-winner Nobby Stiles has died.

A combative midfielder, he was part of the Manchester United side that won the European Cup in 1968.

He won 28 England caps, and was part of their triumphant 1966 squad.

Stiles was also brother-in-law to Republic of Ireland legend John Giles.

His family say he passed away peacefully after a long illness.

Mick McCarthy is due to be confirmed as the new manager at Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia tomorrow.

The former Republic of Ireland manager will be on-hand to watch APOEL’s meeting with table-toppers Apollon Limassol.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Virgil van Dijk ((pron: dyke)) is as good as he can be after undergoing successful surgery on a knee ligament injury.

The champions’ key defender was hurt during the Merseyside derby earlier this month.

Liverpool host West Ham in the Premier League tomorrow.

Klopp’s also given an update on Fabinho ((pron: fab-een-yo)) – who’s been filling in at the back for van Dijk.

Wolves and Crystal Palace kick off the Premier League weekend tonight at Molineux.

Both sides have made promising starts to the season, with Palace just ahead of the hosts in 8th place on goal difference.

A win for either side would see them temporarily climb up into the top three.

RUGBY

Munster’s injury-crisis at loosehead prop has been eased with the short-term singing of Ulster’s Callum Reid.

The 21 year old Ulster academy prop will join Munster on a six-week loan deal, providing cover to James Cronin and Josh Wycherley.

Johann van Graan’s side have seen Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Liam O’Connor and James French all sidelined due to injury in recent weeks.

GOLF

Cormac Sharvin finished strongly to end day 2 of the Cyprus Open lying 5 shots off the lead in joint 24th place.

His 4-under par round of 67 puts him on 6 under for the tournament which is jointly-led by Jamie Donaldson and Marcus Armitage who will complete their rounds in the morning.

Jonathan Caldwell won’t make the cut, he’s one under par after shooting a one over round of 72 this morning.

Europe’s Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington has make a great start to the second round of the Bermuda Championship.

He’s reached the turn on level par and 4-under for the championship.

Ryan Armour is the clubhouse leader on 10 under par.

Seamus Power will miss the cut on 1-over par.

CYCLING

Ireland’s Dan Martin finished 7th in today’s 10th stage of the Vuelta a Espana which brought the riders from Castro Urdiales to Suances.

Primož Roglic reclaimed the Leaders’ Red Jersey after winning his third Stage in the race, surging clear in an uphill bunch sprint.

He’s on the same time as Richard Carapez and 25 seconds ahead of Dan Martin who’s lying in third in General Classification.