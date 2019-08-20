Freshers’ Week to take place in Tralee

Tralee is hosting its first Freshers’ Fest.

The event, which runs from September 10th to 12th, will see the red carpet rolled out for the almost 2,000 new students beginning college in Tralee.

It’s being supported by Tralee Chamber Alliance, IT Tralee, Kerry College of Further Education, the Vintners of Tralee and Kerry County Council.

A stage will be erected in the Square with live acts from 10 o’clock on both nights, there will be live music in pubs and other events are planned throughout the town.

Ken Tobin of Tralee Chamber Alliance says the event aims to establish Tralee as a real college town: