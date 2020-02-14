Fresh legal challenge to Shannon LNG

The High Court has given leave to Friends of the Irish Environment to challenge a decision to include the proposed Shannon LNG terminal on an EU priority list.

The planned liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank is included on the EU’s Projects of Common Interest (PCI) list.

Environmentalists are against the terminal as they claim it will use fracked US gas.

Earlier this week, an objection to the PCI list was voted down in a vote in the European Parliament.

In its new legal action, Friends of the Irish Environment alleges that both Ireland and the EU failed to do the required independent sustainability/climate and cost-benefit analysis prior to legislation allowing the project to be included on the list.