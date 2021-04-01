Fresh appeal for information on fatal Killarney crash

Gardai have made a fresh appeal for information in relation to a fatal road collision in Killarney.

At around 20 to 9 on the morning of July 17th last year, Gardaí got a report of a collision at the Cleeney Roundabout in Killarney involving a truck and a pedestrian.

Joanne Downey of Ash Grove, Ballydribbeen, Killarney – who was originally from Knocknagoshel and in her 50’s – was taken to Cork University Hospital but later died from her injuries.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Gardaí have today made a fresh appeal for information in relation to the collision.

Officers believe a woman who was walking a small white dog and may have seen the incident, has yet to come forward.

They are appealing for this woman to contact them as her witness account is needed to help the investigation.

Anyone else who was in the area that morning is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 66 71160.