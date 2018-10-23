Freeman says Ireland needs a President whose main focus is mental health

Presidential election candidate Joan Freeman believes Ireland urgently needs a Head of State whose main focus is on mental health.

Speaking on Radio Kerry’s ‘TalkAbout’ programme, she says while many critics dismiss her as a ‘one trick pony’, she believes the mental health of Irish citizens affects every other issue which voters are concerned about.

Ms Freeman says there’s been a 500 percent increase in the number of Irish children taking anti-depressants in the last year – proving that people of all ages are struggling like never before.





Despite coming well behind Michael D Higgins in all opinion polls ahead of Friday’s vote, the Pieta House founder believes her focus on mental health issues will resonate with voters: