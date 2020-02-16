Free sports economic workshop to take place in Cahersiveen

A free sports economic workshop will take place in Cahersiveen next week.

The event will take place at the Skellig Centre for Research and Innovation on February 21st and the focus will be on Gaelic games.

A number of past and present GAA stars will discuss a range of issues including competitive balance, broadcasting, organisational structure, career choice and training load.

The event will run from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Speakers include Dr John Considine, UCC and a former Senior Cork hurler and current coach of Cork Minor U17 Hurling; Dr Noel Connors, Waterford IT and a Senior Waterford hurler, Gavin Crowley, IT Tralee and Kerry footballer, Dr Elish Kelly and Dr Robert Butler.