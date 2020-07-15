Free parking in Killarney car park two days a week

There’s to be free parking in a Killarney car park two days a week this summer.

Parking charges have been suspended on Thursdays and Fridays at the Rock Road Car Park until the end of August.

Killarney Municipal District says the aim is to help traffic flow over the summer and to encourage people to use the car park.

At the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting, councillors voiced concerns about the availability of parking.

Labour’s Marie Moloney wanted free parking in all Killarney car parks daily for a number of hours, as she feels the Rock Road car park is too far from the town centre for the elderly and parents with young children.