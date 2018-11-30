Free parking arrangements in Tralee, Killarney and Listowel for Christmas

Various free parking arrangements will be put in place in Tralee, Killarney and Listowel in the run up to Christmas.

In Tralee, parking will be free on street and in council car parks after 1pm from December 3rd to January 5th.

In Killarney, drivers will be able to park for free in the New Street, Glebe and Fairhill car parks up to 11 o’clock every morning in December.





From December 1st to 15th in Listowel parking is free until 1pm, from December 17th to January 1st people can avail of free parking for up to two hours.

The free parking initiatives are designed to encourage people to support town centre traders during the festive period.