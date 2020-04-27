Free online business planning course from chamber members

Members of chambers of commerce in Kerry can avail of a free online business planning course.
Chambers Ireland, in association with Griffith College, has announced the course for its 8,000 members nationwide.
It starts next Thursday and will address key concerns of businesses, including cashflow, crisis management and managing flexible working practices.
The schedule of programme workshops and registration details are available from the Chambers Ireland (www.chambers.ie) and Griffith College (www.griffith.ie) websites.