Free networking training available through this week’s RDI Hub Pivot Series

There’s free networking training available through this week’s webinar by the RDI Hub Killorglin.

Marketing expert Kingsley Aikins is the guest on the Pivot Series on Thursday from 1pm.

Mr Aikins is CEO of the Networking Institute, CEO of Diaspora Matters, and is former Chief Executive of Worldwide Ireland Funds.

The RDI says networking will become more important than ever, particularly as people consider a post-pandemic career move, or look to maintain and grow their network while working remotely in Kerry.

Places for the free online networking training are limited and must be booked here.