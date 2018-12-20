Free legal aid extended to cover translation of book of evidence in Tralee murder case

A man charged with murder in Tralee has been returned for trial to the current sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

32-year-old Arnoldas Ivanauskas of 111 Parklands, Tralee, who’s originally from Lithuania, is charged with the murder of Dmitriy Hrynkevich.

The 24-year-old was found assaulted in Killeen Woods, Tralee on September 30th, 2015 and died two days later.





Yesterday at Tralee District Court, the accused’s solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell advised of a further bail application.

Mr O’Connell also got legal aid extended to cover the translation of the book of evidence into Lithuanian.