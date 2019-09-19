Free helpline for asthma suffers only received three Kerry calls last month

A free helpline for people suffering from asthma only received three Kerry calls last month.

The Asthma Society of Ireland released the figures, following the promotion of their free asthma adviceline in August.

Over 11,000 people in Kerry suffer from asthma, while over 16,000 have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Only three calls to the helpline came from Kerry in August, meaning that thousands may be missing out on a free support service.

The Asthma Society of Ireland is reminding people to use the service, so people with asthma or COPD can keep their asthma under control and live full, symptom-free, lives.