There will be free all-day parking in Tralee for the festive period.

Mayor of Tralee Labour councillor Terry O’Brien made the announcement at the Tralee Municipal District meeting.

There’ll be free parking in car parks operated by Kerry County Council from November 30th until early January.

In recent years, free parking for the festive period was only in place after 1pm daily.

There’s currently free parking in the council-run car parks from 9am to 11am each day.