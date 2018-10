Over 700 young people are expected to take part in free coding workshops at IT Tralee this Saturday.

It’s one of six third level institutes teaming up with local CoderDojo clubs for MegaDojo 2018, with 5,000 students aged 7 to 17 to participate nationally.

They can learn how to code games, websites, electronic kits and more, with sessions for complete beginners as well as more advanced coders.





Those wanting to take part need to register in advance at megadojo.ie