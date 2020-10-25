Fred Schoenmakers

Of Cappanacush, Blackwater, Kenmare

A private family funeral will take place for Fred with private Cremation Service at the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

Fred’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Enquiries to Finnegan Funeral Directors, Kenmare. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Team, Kerry University Hospital, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Fred, formerly of Breda, The Netherlands passed away peacefully at home and in the presence of his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Hanny, daughters Ingeborg and Patrice, sons Alexander, Rogier and Yves, sons-in-law Mattieu and Bart, daughters-in-law Regina, Breda and Elena and his 12 grandchildren – all of whom he was very proud. Predeceased by his three brothers and sister. Survived by his sister Conny, sisters-in law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.