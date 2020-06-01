Fred Lynch of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee and formerly of Boherbee, Tralee

A private family funeral will take place for Fred on Tuesday at 2.30PM, which will be live streamed on Tuesday (June 2nd) at 2.30PM at www.stbrendansparishtralee.net.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****