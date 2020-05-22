Eamonn Hickson tells Jerry about reports that Irish nationals now living overseas have been fraudulently claiming the COVID-19 emergency payment.
Tralee councillors sign off works plan for 2020
The Tralee Northern Relief Road and realigning the Tralee to Fenit road are among the projects that have been signed off on by councillors.Tralee...
Applications open for Restart Grant for Kerry businesses
Small and micro-businesses across Kerry are being urged to apply for the Restart Grant, applications for which opened today.Grants of between €2,000 and €10,000...
Kerry TD still hoping seasonal workers will receive the COVID-19 payment
A Kerry TD says he’s still hoping seasonal workers will receive the COVID-19 payment. Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport Brendan...
Issues with less than ideal neighbours – May 22nd, 2020
Tom lives in an apartment in Kerry, where he was housed by the council. He says there are drug dealers, and a brothel right...
Postcards – May 22nd, 2020
Writer Felicity Hayes-McCoy normally lives in West Kerry but finds herself in London for lockdown
In Business – May 21st, 2020
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Michael Kavanagh, CEO of the Association of Compliance Officers Ireland about how compliance officers might be needed in...