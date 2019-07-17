Frankie Dettori Looking Forward To Racing In Killarney

It’s day 3 of the July Racing Festival in Killarney where legendary Italian jockey Frankie Dettori will be centre of attention.

He’s making his debut at the course, and has four rides across tonight’s seven-race card.

He says he’s looking forward to visiting the Kingdom.

The opening race there is off at 5-to-6.

Dave Keena looks ahead.

The Manager of Killarney Racecourse, Philip O’Brien is looking forward to a memorable evening.

Mark Costello, who’s the editor of the Irish Field says the focus on Frankie Dettori could steal the limelight from another potential Epsom Derby Winner who’s running in the opening race.

He says punters should consider backing the horses that are second favourite to those being ridden by Frankie Dettori.